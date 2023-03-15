FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $625.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.