FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

