FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.