Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Shares Up 1.5%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. 1,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $613.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

