Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $38.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

