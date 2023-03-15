Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00008871 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $271,133.16 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00405838 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.18 or 0.27431988 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

