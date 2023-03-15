freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.84

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.