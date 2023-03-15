FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. 288,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,605 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

