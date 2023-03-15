FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 16,792,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

