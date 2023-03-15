FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,965. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.