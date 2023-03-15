FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.