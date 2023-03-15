FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

RWO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

