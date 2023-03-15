FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 77.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 5,989 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

