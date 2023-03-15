FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22. 29,235 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

