Future Fund LLC Sells 228 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Future Fund LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,377,306.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 996,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.