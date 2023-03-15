FY2023 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut by Analyst

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.