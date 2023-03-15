FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $8.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.05.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

