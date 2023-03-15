FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $8.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.05.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
Read More
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.