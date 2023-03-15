GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

