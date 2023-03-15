GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.84.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
