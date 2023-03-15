Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,853 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,351. The company has a market cap of $455.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.