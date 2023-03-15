Gavin Jones Purchases 68,181 Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) insider Gavin Jones bought 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($91,406.58).

LON FRP opened at GBX 118 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.32. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

