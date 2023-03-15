General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,039.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

