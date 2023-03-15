Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.26

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $658,089.64 and approximately $3.26 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00406221 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.66 or 0.27457855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

