GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 7.5%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.92. 16,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 169,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 127,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GeoPark by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
