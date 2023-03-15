GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 7.5%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.92. 16,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 169,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 127,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GeoPark by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

