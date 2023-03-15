Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.8% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.01. 700,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,086. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92. The company has a market cap of $264.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

