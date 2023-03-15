GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

GitLab Trading Down 23.9 %

GTLB stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

