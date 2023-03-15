GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GitLab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

