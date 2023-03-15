GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $35.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $10.64 on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 20,239,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,428. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

