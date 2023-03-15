GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 23.9 %

GTLB stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.