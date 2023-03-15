GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.
GitLab Trading Down 23.9 %
GTLB stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- Nordstrom’s 35% Off Sale Puts the Stock on the Bargain Rack
- How Did Macy’s Buck the Retail Trend and Raise 2023 Forecasts?
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.