Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gladstone Investment news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.