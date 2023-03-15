Glenn A. Carter Sells 1,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $323.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.83 and a 200 day moving average of $331.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

