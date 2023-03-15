Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.81. 741,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

