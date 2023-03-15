Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises about 2.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 5.73% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 188,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GREK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

