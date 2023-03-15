Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 1,864,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,675,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Globalstar Trading Down 9.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Stories

