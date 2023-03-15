Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. 213,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,885. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,220. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

