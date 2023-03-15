Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLBS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

