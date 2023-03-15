GMX (GMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.09 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $629.22 million and approximately $98.09 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $73.62 or 0.00294266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00407688 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,915.50 or 0.27557020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,996,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,547,016 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

