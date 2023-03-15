GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,607,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoDaddy by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 986,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

