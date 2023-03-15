Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Shares Down 0.8%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.18 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). 75,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 184,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.37).

The stock has a market cap of £26.08 million and a P/E ratio of -234.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.74.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

