Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

LON GSF opened at GBX 102.66 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.73. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.51). The company has a market capitalization of £494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 693.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.