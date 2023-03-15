Gould Capital LLC Buys 165 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.79. 926,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.