Gould Capital LLC Sells 10,113 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gould Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,768. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.