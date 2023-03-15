Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 2.6 %

GGG stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. 820,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.