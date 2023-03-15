Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Purchases $35,500.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Ellson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 701,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 22,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,783,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 284,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,973,154 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,986,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.