Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,275,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 9,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,793.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.