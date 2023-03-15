Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.76

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and traded as high as $49.80. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 30,760 shares traded.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,572 shares of company stock worth $114,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

