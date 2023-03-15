GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.30

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 48373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

