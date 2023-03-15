Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $800,052.21 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00312720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.00600686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00506593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

