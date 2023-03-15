Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guangdong Investment stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

