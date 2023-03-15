Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Guangdong Investment stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $71.98.
About Guangdong Investment
