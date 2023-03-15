Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Guess’ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.80 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 923,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guess’ by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

