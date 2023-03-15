H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
H World Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
